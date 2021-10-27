PSNI warn of Co Armagh road closure

The PSNI has warned motorists to avoid a busy Co Armagh junction this afternoon.

By Carmel Robinson
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:39 pm

A police spokesperson said the Red Lion Road junction with Kilmore Road is closed.

They asked that motorists avoid this area for the next hour.

-

PSNI road closed.

-

Amazon offers £1500 ‘sign on bonus’ to new Portadown warehouse-based recruits

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

PSNIAmazonPortadownCoronavirus