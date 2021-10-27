PSNI warn of Co Armagh road closure
The PSNI has warned motorists to avoid a busy Co Armagh junction this afternoon.
Wednesday, 27th October 2021, 2:39 pm
A police spokesperson said the Red Lion Road junction with Kilmore Road is closed.
They asked that motorists avoid this area for the next hour.
