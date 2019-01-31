Public meeting on vandalism of historic Shankill Graveyard

After years of incessant vandalism and anti-social behaviour at Lurgan’s famous Shankill Graveyard, a public meeting has been called.

Scores of historic headstones have been vandalised and parts of the cemetery have become a regular drugs den in recent years.

Graves have been wrecked again at historic Shankill Graveyard

Local families with relatives buried in the graveyard have been extremely upset at the disrespect shown to the cemtery.

Calls have been made over recent years for better security including CCTV cameras at the graves.

Calls have also been made to secure the gate and entrance to Shankill Graveyard.

A group, Friends of Shankill Graveyard, has formed to help support the restoration of the gravestones where possible and save other monuments at risk.

Graves have been wrecked again at historic Shankill Graveyard

They also want to develop and expand research into the history and heritage of Shankill and help maximise the graveyard’s potential as a green space for people to visit and enjoy.

A spokesperson said: “By working together to develop the site, we will open it up for people to explore and discover more about the hidden gems of Lurgan’s history, which lie in this distinctive place, and ensure that its’ unique heritage is protected for future generations.”

The public meeting will be held in Brownlow House, Lurgan on February 7 at 7.30pm