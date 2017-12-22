A 42-year-old man who punched his wife in the stomach was given community service last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Americo Victor, The Beeches, Portadown, admitted common assault on September 10 this year. The case had been adjourned from a previous hearing to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Last week’s court heard that police attended a domestic incident at Garvaghy Park in Portadown.

The injured party said that the defendant, her husband, had punched her in the stomach. During interview Victor admitted pushing his wife.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had no previous record for this sort of offence. He added that Victor’s wife wanted some sort of reconciliation.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said that courts took an extremely serious view of domestic violence. She added that she would take into account the defendant’s plea of guilty at an early stage and he had no history of violence.