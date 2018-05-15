Punched man in face and broke his tooth

A 23-year-old man who broke a front tooth of a man he punched on a train was ordered to pay him £1,000 compensation last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Aaron Ashley Follis, Gilford Road, Lurgan, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and disorderly behaviour on a train on July 13, 2016.t.

The court heard that at 8.26pm staff at Portadown railway station reported a disturbance on a train returning from the July 13 celebrations at Scarva.

The defendant who was under the influence of alcohol was not known to the injured party and CCTV showed Follis entering the carriage with his right hand raised in a fist.

He punched the victim once with his right hand and then several times with his left hand. Many of those on the train were heavily intoxicated.

When shown the CCTV Follis admitted punching the man several times, saying he believed his friend had been punched.

The defendant continued laughing and smoking during his interview and at no time did he apologise for his behaviour.

A barrister representing Follis said there had been a period of disorder on the train and he mistakenly believed his friend may have been struck by the injured party. “It was an unedifying spectacle for anybody on the train,” he added.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said these were serious matters.

She told Follis he had involved himself in an unprovoked attack on another member of the public who sustained a not insignificant personal injury.

The judge imposed a combination order of 80 hours community service and a probation order for 12 months.

There was no figure available in court for the cost of dental treatment for the victim but Judge Kelly said he was probably going to require an implant.

She ordered Follis to pay compensation of £1,000 to help cover the cost of the implant.