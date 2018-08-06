Puppy killing case will be dealt with at Crown Court

The case involving a Lurgan man charged in connection with killing of 11 week old puppy Sparky will be dealt with at Crown Court level.

Kyle Keegan, whose address was given to the court as Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, is charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on February 3 this year.

He appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court last Friday via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

A public prosecutor said the matter would go on indictment and decision papers had to be printed off.

She asked for an adjournment until August 31 when a date would be set for a preliminary enquiry.

On that date the case will be transferred to be dealt with at the Crown Court.