Railway work halted after gunman approach report

Engineering work on a railway line in Lurgan has been suspended after workers were approached by a man allegedly carrying a gun.

It’s understood the incident occurred at around 11.10 this morning (Saturday) at the train line on Lake Street.

Commenting on the issue, a Translink spokesperson said: “Following a security incident earlier, this work has been suspended for the safety and welfare of the engineers involved.”

Police said they are investigating the incident.

“It’s understood a number of workmen had been approached by a male who was allegedly armed with a firearm,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

Translink said the essential engineering work being carried out this weekend was part of a “wider project to upgrade the line to maintain high safety standards.”

“We are currently liaising with the PSNI who are investigating this incident,” a spokesperson added.

“We have consulted widely with the local community and local stakeholders who have been very supportive, recognising the need and associated benefits, longer term, which this important scheme will provide for the local area.

“We hope to resume these works to ensure we have the line reopened and passenger services back in place for Monday as planned.”