Reached speed of 65mph in 40 zone

While driving into Lurgan a 20-year-old man reached speeds of up to 65mph in a 40mph zone, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Ben McAtavey, Chestnut Grove, Lurgan, was fined £100 for an excess speed offence on October 7 last year.

He was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

The court heard that police saw a car leave Centrepoint and as it pulled out onto the Portadown Road it seemed to be in excess of the 40mph speed limit.

Police followed the vehicle and it reached speeds of up to 65mph before stopping at a red light.

The car then accelerated away at 50 to 60mph in the outside lane before braking sharply to avoid a traffic island and get into the inside lane.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had been offered a fixed penalty but couldn’t take it up because he had lost his licence.