Reap the rewards of recycling say Council

The local Council area is doing well in achieving its recycling target, but with a little extra effort even more can be achieved.

That was the message from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council as it thanked everyone for all of their recycling efforts.

Encouraging the public to add a little extra effort the council said “we can do even better and reach our goal of becoming the leading recycling local authority in Northern Ireland”.

A spokesperson said: “There are so many household materials that can be recycled via your green bin. When you consider the amount of materials that can be recycled there isn’t much left to go into your blue/black bin easing the pressure put on landfill which reduces costs to the ratepayer and benefits the environment immensely.

Items you can put in the put in the green bin include: Cardboard including; toilet roll tubes, cereal, washing powder and egg boxes; Paper including; newspapers, magazines, books and junk mail; Plastic bottles including; empty drinks, soap, shampoo and detergent bottles; Plastic Containers including; plastic pots tubs and trays; Tins and cans including; aerosols, drinks cans, food and biscuit tins; Tetra pak including; soup, juice, milk and wine cartons; Batteries, textiles and small electrical items are now accepted.

You should empty all containers before putting them in the green bin. Wash and squash materials where possible to free up space.

Plastic bags, polystyrene, plastic wrappers (crisp bags, biscuit/sweet wrappers and bread bags) and nappies cannot be recycled and should be placed in your blue/black bin.