Recognise anyone? Police appeal over kids 'fun' on school roof

A terrifying image showing children playing on a school roof has been shared on PSNI Facebook - in a bid to highlight the dangers.

A post on PSNI Craigavon says: "Hey parents! Recognise your little cherubs? Harmless fun, right?

"Now imagine having to have a closed casket funeral because their body is that badly disfigured after a 2 story fall.

"Or how about if one trips on an uneven roof surface, piping or the like, ending up with a broken leg or ankle? Who gets them down?

"That's right, you've now taken at least one, possibly 2 NIFRS crews off the road to rescue him, not to mention the NIAS crew then taking him to hospital."

The post - added in recent days - asks parents if they recognise their children.

"Parents, if you recognise your kids here, have a word," says the post. "Sort it out. This is dangerous, irresponsible, and incredibly selfish. Harmless fun is anything but that when something goes wrong."

In a message directly to youngsters, a PSNI officer says: "Kids, if you think this is good craic, think about how badly wrong it can go.

"This isn't just bravado or us trying to be dramatic. We see this. When you hear news headlines about "a child has been taken to hospital after an incident..." this is the sort of thing that happens. Don't become a victim of your own stupidity."