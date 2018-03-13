Refused to open door to police and shouted

When police were called to a disturbance in Lurgan a 38-year-old man refused to open a door to them and shouted abuse from a window.

Jonathan Stewart Dickson, Greenhill Park, Lurgan, was fined £250 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour on June 4 last year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 4am police were called to Colban Crescent in Lurgan after a report of an ongoing disturbance because of loud music coming from a property.

They banged on the door for five minutes but the defendant refused to open the door and shouted, asking what they wanted.

Police said there was a complaint about the noise and Dickson began shouting and swearing out of a window at the top of his voice.

He began to shout abuse at neighbours and threatened police with the Ombudsman.

He also made references to the judge at the court.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Dickson had only one previous similar conviction in September 2016.