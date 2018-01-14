Residents evacuated after suspicious fire at block of flats

Police are appealing for information following a suspicious fire at a block of flats in the Craigavon in the early hours of Saturday morning (January 13).

Details of the blaze in the Moyraverty Centre area were released by the PSNI on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said: "Shortly before 6.30am police received a report that a flat was on fire. There was no one in the flat where the fire started, however a number of residents within the block had to be evacuated.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Police appealed to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity around this area to contact detectives at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 288 13/01/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.