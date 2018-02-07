Residents help show ‘cold callers’ the door in bid to tackle rogue traders

Following collaboration from Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Policing and Community Safety Partnership (ABC PCSP), the PSNI and local residents, Lurgan is now the latest area in the borough to become a ‘No Cold Calling Zone’.

Using the “No Cold Calling Zone...no uninvited traders” window stickers - developed in association with Trading Standards - the initiative is hoped to keep rogue traders at bay in the area

Acting as a deterrent, the stickers tell cold callers that they are not wanted at that particular door and provide a contact number to report those who ignore the warning.

With the support of Queen Street Residents’ Association, lamp post signage has also been launched across the area.

ABC PCSP Chair, Councillor Máire Cairns said,“No Cold Calling Zones are designed to discourage rogue traders who may be trying to sell poor-quality or overpriced goods, or who try to trick their way into the house to commit a burglary.”

No Cold Calling Zone window stickers are available on request from your local Crime Prevention Officer by calling 101 or from ABC PCSP by calling 0300 0300 900.