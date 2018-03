Police have closed a road close to Loughgall, Co Armagh after a serious road traffic collision.

The PSNI said: “The Lissheffield Road and Red Lion Road in Loughgall have been closed following a serious one vehicle RTC.

“The road is closed between the Ballymagerny Road and the Castleraw Road/Killmacantry Road junction.

“The road is likely to be closed for some time, please follow the diversions that are in place.”