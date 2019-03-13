Road to be closed for £250,000 resurfacing scheme

A £250,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Highfield Road, Craigavon, is due to begin on Tuesday, March 19.

The resurfacing works will extend a distance of approximately 500 metres from Roundabout 5 to the Balteagh Road, Craigavon.

Roadworks.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a road closure between the hours of 7.30am and 6pm from Tuesday to Friday, March 29. During these times a diversion will be in place via Mandeville Road, Central Way and Northway.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times during the works. The road will be open to traffic in the evenings from 6.00pm until 7.30am each morning.