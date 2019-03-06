Roadworks at Co Armagh accident blackspot cause delays ‘but will be worth it’

Roadworks to improve a notorious accident blackspot will cause disruption but will be worth it, says the DUP.

Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin MLA has welcomed progress on the Legacorry Road, Richhill to straighten and improve it.

DUP MLA William Irwin at roadworks on the Legacorry Road Richhill

Mr Irwin said the improvements would be “well worth” the short period of disruption.

“It is a relief to see the machinery on site and work commencing at this corner. It will be of massive benefit to all road users who travel the Legacorry Road on a daily basis. It will also assist those who may have never travelled the road before as the sharpest bend on this route will be completely transformed in order to reduce risk.”

“I thank Transport NI locally for their assistance on this matter and hopefully the work can be completed as quickly as possible.”

Traffic management will be in place until March 11. There appears to be a single lane of traffic at present.

After March 11, there will be a full road closure which will operational until completion of the work in late April, according to Roads Service.