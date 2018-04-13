Row with wife costs drink driver dear

While visiting friends in Craigavon a 49-year-old man had an argument with his wife and decided to get out of the way.

But as he drove in Lurgan he met a police checkpoint and was dealt with last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for an excess alcohol offence.

John Horrigan, Carrick Street, Kells, was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that on February 18 this year at 1.35am on the Gilford Road in Lurgan police saw a vehicle stop and someone getting out of the driver’s side.

He went round to the boot and police noticed he was unsteady on his feet and he smelled of alcohol.

An evidential breath test gave a reading of 73 - the legal limit is 35.

Mr Peter Murphy, representing the defendant, said his client had been driving for 20 years and this was the first blemish on his record.

He explained that Horrigan had been visiting friends in Craigavon when an argument broke out with his wife and he thought he would get out of the way.