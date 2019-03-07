Rural roads are being left behind say Sinn Fein

Calls for remedial action to deal with flooding on two rural Co Armagh roads have been made by Sinn Fein.

Party spokesperson Noel McGeown has asked Transport NI to take action to stop flooding in two locations firstly at Tannaghmore North road and Goudy bridge road in Aghagallon.

Mr Mc Geown said: “After being contacted by local residents and drivers I have asked Transport NI to take remedial action as there is quite significant amounts of water building up on the roads.

“In general our rural roads are being left behind when it comes to investment and repairs and it is patently unfair on rural dwellers.

“I would call on Transport NI to ensure fair and equitable provision of services to rural dwellers.”