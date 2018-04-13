Samples from puppy sent away for analysis

Organic tissue samples from Sparky the 11-week-old pup bludgeoned to death with a hammer have been sent to Scotland for analysis, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard today (Friday, April 13).

The man charged in connection with the killing, Kyle Keegan (23), whose address was given in court documents as Gilpins Manor, Lurgan, appeared in the court with his mother and father.

He is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on February 3 this year.

A prosecution counsel said that organic tissue samples from Sparky were sent to Scotland for analysis.

The report was expected in four weeks, around May 11.

The prosecutor added that as far as he was aware this as the only thing that was holding up the case.

It was agreed to adjourn the matter until May 25 for a full file.

A woman, believed to be an animal rights activist, wearing a red T-shirt with the slogan ‘RIP Sparky’ on the front observed proceedings from the back of the court.

The dog’s remains were found in a bin in the Ailsbury Park area of Lurgan.

A post-mortem on the pup showed that it had sustained a number of fractures as well as severe brain trauma.

After some unsuccessful applications Keegan was granted bail in the High Court.

A police agreed address had to be obtained and the judge ruled he should have no contact with animals as part of his bail conditions.