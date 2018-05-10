Scale new heights at Gilford

It’s skies the limit for ascending adventure seekers at Gilford Community Centre thanks to the introduction of a host of thrilling new holds and routes on the facility’s fabulous indoor climbing wall.

Suitable for all abilities and those aged four years plus, the climbing wall has proved a popular attraction at the centre and the new updates will guaranteed to offer new thrills and challenges under the expert guidance of the centre’s fully qualified staff.

Hour long public sessions are available seven days a week at various times daily, details of which are available at www.getactiveabc.com/facility/gilford-community-centre or by contacting the centre on 028 3883 1708.

An adult session costs £7.00 and concession £5.00. The climbing wall is included in the Get Active ABC Platinum Membership Scheme free of charge. Experienced climbers are able to undertake unsupervised sessions at a discounted rate of £3.50 once approved by the centre instructors.

The climbing wall can also be booked exclusively for groups, parties and events. Under 18 price is £60.00 per hour and adult rate is £70.00 with all equipment and instructor included. The maximum number in any one session is 12 people.

The wall can also be included in birthday party bookings in addition to bouncy castle and play equipment. Details including costs are available by contacting the centre.

Due to the popularity of the climbing wall facility, the centre, in conjunction with Mountaineering Ireland, are establishing Gilford Youth Climbing Club, which will meet each Tuesday evening from 6.30pm – 8.30pm.

Under the professional guidance of Mountaineering Ireland and the centre’s qualified coaches, participants will learn the techniques and experience the challenge of climbing in a safe and controlled environment providing great exercise and heaps of fun.

If you are interested in getting involved with Gilford Youth Climbing Club or would like to try indoor climbing for the first time, contact Gilford Community Centre on 028 3883 1708 or email Mountaineering Ireland at kevin@mountaineering.ie

Gilford Community Centre and Mountaineering Ireland are proudly supporting this youth climbing club initiative through a four year Youth Development Programme funded by Sport Northern Ireland’s Sporting Clubs Programme.