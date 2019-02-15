Scam warning after £12,000 stolen

Police have warned the public to be on their guard for telephone scams - revealing that in the latest case someone had £12,000 taken from their account by fraudsters.

Posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page an officer said, “We have again been alerted to a number of telephone frauds where criminals are posing as telecoms/banks/internet providers and asking customers to download apps or allow access to their computers/tablets.

“The end result is usually an unexpected withdrawal from your bank account. The latest fraud resulted in 12k being taken from an account.

“Tell relatives who may not be tech savvy never to engage or share details via telephone. Never provide bank details to utility companies. If in doubt, end the call.”

See www.nidirect.gov.uk/campaigns/scamwiseni or www.actionfraud.police.uk for more details.