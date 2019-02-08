Sean McVeigh guilty of attempted murder of PSNI officer

A CO Armagh man has been found guilty of the attempted murder of a police officer at his home with an undercover booby trap bomb.

Sean McVeigh (38), of Victoria Street in Lurgan, had been on trial in August last year over the terrorist murder bid.

He denied the attempted murder of a police officer at his Glenrandel home in Eglinton, Co Londonderry on June 18, 2015 during his non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court.

McVeigh also denied possession of the under vehicle improvised explosive device (UNVIED).

In his ruling on Friday, Judge Stephen Fowler QC said: “I find the defendant guilty on both counts one and two on the bill of indictment.”

He remanded the defendant in custody and McVeigh will sentenced on a date to be fixed