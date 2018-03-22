Sean thanks everyone for Ireland’s Got Talent votes

Lurgan comic Sean Hegarty aims to grab every opportunity after bowing out of Ireland’s Got Talent in the semi-finals last night.

And opportunity has knocked for the comedian who is already getting offers of work from across the country.

The talented showman wanted to thank thepeople of Lurgan and further afield who took time and money to vote for him on the TV3 show.

He said: “Ireland’s Got Talent has not only given me a platform to showcase my jokes but it’s given people the opportunity to get to know the real me.

“The amazing comments that have came in since I’ve been on the show will give me great confidence going forward, both on and off stage,” he said

“No doubt a few doors will open from being on the show and I’ll 100% be grabbing each and every opportunity with both hands.

“Lurgan’s had a bit of a bad rep recently in terms of news around the UK and Ireland and I just wanted to go out there, make people smile, not take myself too seriously and just enjoy the ride.

“The support I’ve received from the people of Lurgan and from the Lurgan Mail has been nothing short of amazing and I’ll never forget it.

“So thanks to everyone who voted. This is certainly not the last you’ll see if me, its just the beginning,” said Sean.

The Lurgan man wowed judges after getting four ‘yeses’ from comedian Jason Byrne, Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage earlier in the series.

Last night he competed in the second semi-final of the popular TV3 show but unfortunately didn’t make it through to the final.

Supported by his wife Diona, an accomplished actress who recently starred in the mega-hit show The Derry Girls, and his three children, Sean understands the sacrifices of time his family has been put through as he tours and gigs across Ireland.

“It’s been a hard few weeks trying to juggle being a dad with the stresses of rehearsals and gigging around the country,” he said.

Last year Sean was crowned King of the one-liners winning Ireland’s Funniest Joke.

The 34-year-old shot to fame two years ago after many of his comedy character, Rodney’s videos went viral across social media with more than 25,000,000 video views to date.