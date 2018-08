Lurgan Train Station has been closed while the PSNI deal with a security alert this morning.

The PSNI said: "There's a security alert at Lake Street in Lurgan.

"The railway line is closed and people are asked to avoid the area at present."

Translink said: "There is a security alert on the train line between Portadown and Lisburn so disruption is expected. There is a bus substitution in place.

"Enterprise passengers will be bussed Belfast-Newry," said a spokesperson..