Security alert in Portadown

It’s the second time in just a matter of weeks that the area has been subject to such an alert.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart said: “It is only a matter of a few weeks since the residents of Glanroy Avenue were subjected to a similar alert. It is totally unacceptable that the local community are being disturbed in this way, removed from their homes with all the annoyance and distress that comes with this situation.

“I commend the PSNI and Army Technical Officers for their work here at the scene and also place on record my thanks to the local YMCA for opening their doors to facilitate residents.’

Security forces in attendance at Glanroy Avenue.

Local DUP Councillor Darryn Causby added: “I would appeal for anyone with information on this incident to bring it to the PSNI.

“This is a quiet community here who do not want this kind of activity in their neighbourhood. Like everyone else, the people of Glanroy Avenue just want a quiet, peaceful area and those who cause these alerts need to stop and desist from putting the safety of residents in any form of risk.”

According to local residents the alert was cleared around 6.30pm. They said around 70 people had been evacuated from their homes during the incident.

Portadown YMCA cancelled its youth programme is closed for tonight due to an the alert.

A YMCA spokesperson said: “Our priority right now is the safety of the local residents as we aim in supporting them to ensure that they are safe during this worrying time.”

They made tea and coffee available for those in attendance.