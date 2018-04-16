Sentencing deferred for nine months in drug and theft case

Sentencing in the case of an 18-year-old man who admitted drugs and theft offences was deferred until next year.

William Geary, Parkmore, Craigavon, is accused of the theft of spray paint valued at £21.97 from Halford’s on August 6 last year and common assault.

He also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of herbal cannabis and cannabis resin and possession of a firework without a licence on September 9 last year.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, told last Wednesday’s sitting at Craigavon Magistrates Court she would defer sentence for nine months.

She told Geary that during that time he had to remain drug free and police were not to have cause to speak to him.

The judge added that if he did that she would impose a sentence which would not interfere with his liberty.

Sentencing was put back until January 11 next year and the judge ordered an up-dated pre-sentence report.