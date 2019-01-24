Several ‘near misses’ as pedestrians ‘dodge’ cars at busy Lurgan junction

Calls for drivers to be more careful have been made after several ‘near misses’ at a busy Lurgan junction.

Sinn Féin spokesperson Sorcha McGeown has urged drivers to respect the no left turn rule at William street traffic lights in Lurgan.

Sinn Fein spokesperson Sorcha McGeown at the top of William St Lurgan

Ms McGeown said: “While it may seem convenient for drivers to take a left at this junction they must remember that you are turning into North street whereby traffic signalling gives pedestrians the right of way to cross the road.

“There have been several reports of near misses with pedestrians having to dodge cars as they cross the road.

Ms McGeown said: “The William street junction is extremely busy and I would urge drivers to exercise caution regardless of which direction they are travelling.”