Sewer rehabilitation scheme get underway

NI Water along with appointed contractor Geda Construction has recommenced sewer rehabilitation/improvement works in the Portadown/Lurgan/Magheralin areas.

These works are part of NI Water’s ongoing Sewerage Rehabilitation Programme, and take the overall investment within this area to £850,000 over the last four years.

The work commenced in early February, and it is anticipated will continue until mid-March 2020.

Investigation works have identified a number of sections of the existing sewers, which are in very poor condition and need repaired to avoid potential future collapse or out-of-sewer flooding issues.

The works will be undertaken at various locations as listed below, and will include the repair of short sections of sewer at isolated locations, as well as the re-lining of longer sections of sewer.

The majority of these works will be undertaken using underground ‘no-dig’ techniques to reduce disruption; however, some short sections of ‘open-dig’ may be required.

Portadown – Brownstown Road, Church Street, Duke Street, Woodhouse Street, Thomas Street, Edward Street and Park Road.

Lurgan – Alexandra Square and Union Street.

Magheralin - Parklands.

NI Water has given careful consideration to the traffic management arrangements for these works in order to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and road users.

In order for the works to be undertaken safely, it will be necessary to have some short duration lane/road closures in place.

Due to location, it will also be necessary for some works to be undertaken outside of normal working hours, this may include evening/night-time or Sunday work.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “We will endeavour to minimise noise as far as possible during these times.

“Appropriate signage will be in place in all areas as necessary to inform the public of the work. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents/businesses as far as possible, and pedestrian access will be available at all times.

“Our contractor will liaise directly with residents and businesses affected by traffic management restrictions regarding access/deliveries etc.

“NI Water and our contractor Geda Construction would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation as we undertake these essential improvement works.”

Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440 088.