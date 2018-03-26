SF announce Easter Rising event dates

Top Sinn Fein politicians are attending Easter Commemorations in Lurgan and Portadown this weekend.

Sinn Féin MLAs Linda Dillon of Mid Ulster and Carál Ní Chuilín, a former minister of the Department of Culture, Arts and Leisure will address Commemorations in Portadown and Lurgan respectively this Easter weekend.

Councillor Paul Duffy has encouraged Upper Bann constituents to come out and pay respects to the Republican dead.

The Portadown-based councillor said: “Every Easter Republicans gather across this island to commemorate the Republican dead.

“This is an important date in the Republican calendar expressing solidarity with those who have lost loved ones and in particular the many still waiting on truth.”

Commemorations will be held as follows:

On Easter Saturday: Maghery - Assemble 10.30am and move off 10.45am;

Portadown - Assemble 12.30 move off 1pm.

On Easter Sunday:

Derrymacash - Assembly 11.15am move off 11.45am;

Lurgan - Assemble 2.30pm move off 3pm.