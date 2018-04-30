SF blame ‘DUP/Tory cuts’ on rise in use of food banks locally

News that the Trussell Trust foodbank had to distribute nearly 3000 emergency food supplies to people in the Upper Bann area over the past year has angered MLA John O’Dowd.

The Sinn Fein MLA for Upper Bann MLA said: “It is shameful that in this day and age so many people, including children, rely on foodbanks.

The figures show that between April last year and March 2018, the Trussell Trust Foodbank provided 2,727 three-day emergency supplies to people facing crisis in this area.

“The rise of foodbank dependency is directly linked to the Tory government’s attacks on the poor, low paid and the safety net of social security. Sinn Féin secured a £500m mitigation package to protect people from the full brunt of Tory welfare cuts.

“However the hardship caused by Tory/DUP cuts can only be completely eradicated when the British Government, propped up by the DUP, calls time on its heartless cuts agenda.”