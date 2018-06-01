SF call for council plan to end historical patterns of discrimination in the area

Sinn Fein has called for an end to historical patterns of discrimination and poverty in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council area.

The party was responding to the body’s consultation on its Community Plan which aims to map out Council strategy and shape services up to 2030.

SF Deputy Group Leader Liam Mackle said: “The core message is that the council must use its powers and the community plan to bring to an end the historical patterns of discrimination and poverty in our society.

“The document has not addressed the statutory duty placed upon it to address poverty and disadvantage and to target resources on the basis of objective need through Section 28E of the 1998 NI Act.

“Sinn Féin will be taking this issue head on. The Council has an opportunity for a new beginning for all the citizens regardless of class, creed or colour.

“Remaining on the theme of tackling disadvantage the Sinn Fein response also calls for the council to fully comply with the Rural Needs Act and support investment in rural broadband and rural roads.

“We have also called for support for the Irish Language, which is a treasure belonging to all our citizens. In the context of mutual respect the council must ensure its positive promotion and must ensure the rights of the community are fulfilled. To eradicate poverty and discrimination we need economic development which is regionally balanced throughout the Borough and provides support to both urban and rural areas. We support the creation of high quality, well paid jobs as being central to any job creation strategy.

“We again raised the issue of social and affordable housing. There simply is not enough housing being built and not enough in areas of high demand. We have called on the council to make housing a central issue. The Council is at a crossroads either a new beginning for all or more of the same which means historical patterns of discrimination and poverty remain.”