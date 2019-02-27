SF ‘shock’ as DUP abstained on anti-nuclear waste vote

Sinn Fein says it was shocked the DUP didn’t back its motion opposing the dumping of radioactive waste in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council area.

At the meeting on Monday night, Sinn Fein brought forward a motion noting the local Council’s “unequivocal opposition” to any nuclear waste disposal facilities or any further surveys in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The motion passed, with support from all parties but the DUP, who abstained.

Sinn Fein Cllr Darren McNally said: “We are shocked that the grave concerns we expressed, including a risk to life, was not backed by the DUP.”

DUP Cllr Mark Baxter said the party was supportive but abstained after amendments were not included.