‘Shocking’ photo of what appears to be the body of LVF terrorist Billy Wright appears on Ten Year Challenge post

A ‘shocking’ photo of what claims to be the body of loyalist terrorist Billy Wright has appeared on a Facebook post in the guise of a Ten Year Challenge.

The post shows a photo of the LVF leader in a familiar pose while he was alive side by side with another photo of what appears to be Billy Wright’s body shortly after he was shot.

Billy Wright

The images (too graphic to publish) are captioned: “Ten Year Challenge - best one yet”.

The Ten Year Challenge asks that people show photos of themselves ten years ago and at present.

Wright (also known as King Rat) was shot dead in December 1997 at the Maze Prison.

The Portadown terrorist was despised in Mid Ulster as he was linked to dozens of murders in the Mid Ulster area, although he was never convicted of any killings.

He was imprisoned for perverting the course of justice and threats to kill a woman.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said: “The images showing the body of Billy Wright who was murdered in the Maze Prison in 1997 are both shocking and disturbing.

“Who in their right mind would post such a vile picture knowing that the only people who will suffer from such an image will be his family and friends.

“I do not support the path Billy Wright took and I condemn the sectarian murder of over 20 Catholics he is linked to.

“For his crimes he was destined to face the justice system before he was murdered in the most cowardly and brutal fashion.

“Those who posted this picture are intent on driving us to a past nobody wants to return to and in that I ask for people not to share these images out of respect for the family and friends of Billy Wright.

“I also ask that the PSNI investigate how these, clearly official crime scene pictures, made their way into the public domain.”