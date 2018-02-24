Shop with three people inside set alight in lunchtime attack

A man walked into a Belfast shop, poured a flammable liquid around the premises and set it alight.

The sinister incident happened at a shop in the Donegall Street area yesterday (Friday, February 23).

It was reported aroud 12.50pm and, according to police, there were three people in the shop at the time, none of whom were injured but all were left ‘very badly shaken’.

The man left the shop and made off on foot along Donegall Street.

The blaze was extinguished by firefigfhters.

Detective Sergeant Keith Wilson said police believe the man had purchased petrol at a filling station ion Clifton Street before making his way to Donegall Street.

He asked: “Did you see this man or do you have any other inormation which could help with us with our enquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police at Musgrave Street on the non-emergency 101 number.