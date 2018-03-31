Shoplifter found with knife in her bag

After taking the security tag off an item in Tesco and walking out without paying a lock knife was found in the bag of a 47-year-old woman.

Alison McElveen, Princeton Avenue, Lurgan, faced two charges last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She admitted the theft of foundation worth £8 from Tesco in Lurgan on June 23 last year and possession of an article with a point or blade, a lock knife.

Sentencing had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report. A public prosecutor said a security guard’s attention was drawn to the defendant. She then walked out of the store without paying and was stopped by staff. A lock knife was found in the bag and the defendant said she had forgotten it was there.

A barrister representing McElveen said it was a ‘one-off’ incident.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers told the defendant that she knew McElveen recognised the seriousness of the matter from the pre-sentence report. The judge imposed a combination order of 40 hours community service and a 12 month probation order.