Short ban for having defective tyre

A short driving ban was imposed on an 18-year-old man last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for having a defective tyre on his vehicle.

Ryan Croskery, whose address was given as Ballyward Road, Ballyward, was fined £100, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified for one month.

The court heard that on September 8 this year he was stopped while driving on the Castlewellan Road, Banbridge.

The front nearside tyre was defective with no tread over three quarters of the surface of the tyre, the court was told.

A solicitor representing the defendant said his client had three points on his licence and as a new driver if he got another three points his licence would be revoked.

He explained that Croskery worked in Castlewellan and attended a course in Mallusk so his licence was imperative to him.

The solicitor asked the court to consider a disqualification for a shorter period of time.

He added that his client had replaced the tyre with a spare tyre while the police were there.