Shots fired at cars

A number of shots were fired at parked cars last night (Tuesday, October 30), police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Maple Court area of Lurgan.

Detective Constable Armstrong said: “At around 11:15pm, it was reported that seven shots were fired at a car in the area. Five shots struck the windscreen and two shots struck the passenger side front door.

“No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Another vehicle parked nearby was damaged as a result of another shot fired.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1439 30/10/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”