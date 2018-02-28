Sinn Fein calls for the full resurfacing of Lough Road

Tiernan Green
Priority must be given to resurfacing Lurgan’s Lough Road, say Sinn Fein.

While welcoming repairs of potholes stretching the length and breadth of the Lough Road Cllr Keith Haughian said: “However this is a short term solution to a road that is in urgent need of full resurfacing.

He described the pothole repair as a short term solution, adding: “The Lough Road is a main arterial route into our town and as such needs to be finished to a much higher standard. I will be writing to the economic regeneration committee officers and the chief executive of the council to ask that they make representation to Roads Service to ensure it is considered a priority given the economic importance of this particular route.”