Six month ban for no insurance

A six month driving ban was imposed on a 24-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after he was convicted in his absence for not having insurance.

Alex Follis, whose address was given to the court as Gilford Road, Lurgan, was also fined £250 for the offence.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

For not having a vehicle test certificate he was fined £25.

For having a defective front nearside tyre he was fined £25 and banned for one year.

Follis did not attend the court and was convicted on the tendered evidence.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall noted that the defendant had one previous conviction for no insurance and had a number of other driving matters on his record.