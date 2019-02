A special workship to discuss the growing problem of flytipping and littering has been welcomed by DUP Cllr Gareth Wilson.

“Almost every road way leaving our main towns and villages is strewn with litter, which is a real eyesore.

“This is very much an issue with what I would describe as ‘grown-ups’ who obviously should know better. Much of the litter comes from passing vehicles.

“One glimmer of light is the fact that kids are extremely alert and educated as to how unacceptable littering is.”