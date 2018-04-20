Speeding ‘R’ driver ran a red light

When an ‘R’ driver passed them at speed a police patrol followed the car and it reached 60mph on the Northway in Portadown before going through a red light.

Mindaugas Kucinskis (25), Drumcarn Gardens, Portadown, admitted two offences when he appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was fined £50 for contravening a traffic sign and fined £100 with three points for an ‘R’ driver exceeding 45mph.

The court heard that a police vehicle on the Northway was overtaken by a vehicle in the outside lane.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client accepted he shouldn’t have been driving at 60mph.

He added that the defendant felt that the light was just changing as he went through it.