St Ronan’s clinch All-Ireland title in Croke Park thriller

St Ronan’s College are bringing the Hogan Cup back to Lurgan after a thrilling victory at Croke Park today (Saturday, April 7).

They lifted the All-Ireland Senior Schools Football title after winning against Rice College Westport on a 1-10 to 1-9 scoreline.

The Lurgan school battled back from behind 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Tiarnan Kelly's goal put the Armagh team ahead by a point.

It was a nailbiting conclusion as Rice College had chances to force extra-time but the Lurgan lads held out.

