Stabbing reports dismissed as gruesome video of a blood-soaked house in Portadown goes viral

The video depicts the interior of a house in Portadown with copious amounts of blood in the bathroom and other rooms

Reports of a stabbing incident have been dismissed. It is understood no criminal offences took place.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report for a concern for safety at residential premises in the Burnbrae Avenue area of Portadown on Saturday 24th July.

The scene of an incident in Burnrae Avenue at the weekend.

“A man in his 20s was taken to hospital following the incident.”

