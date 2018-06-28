Stench from taps ‘may be caused by the hot weather’.

An unbearable stench from water coming from taps and sinks in a Lurgan housing estate ‘may be caused by the hot weather’.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson said that is what she had been told by developers of Silverwood Leaves.

After several residents contacted her, she contacted NI Water who were on site within hours. But soon after more residents reported similar issues.

“I also contacted the developers and they agreed to visit this week. They did note that hot weather can be the cause of the smell.”

NI Water confirmed a sewer blockage was cleared in Silverwood Leaves on Thursday 21st June in response to Cllr Nelson. “It was subsequently reported that other residents in the area had also reported odour issues and NI Water were on the ground on Monday 25 June, investigating and will endeavour to rectify any problems as promptly as possible.”