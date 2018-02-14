Stepping out! Portadown Cares Does Strictly returns to Seagoe

The popular Portadown Cares Does Strictly returns next month and organisers hope that it’s going to be the most successful year yet.

Now in its third year, the charity dancing competition has already raised over £50,000 since the first event back in 2016.

Portadown Cares is hosting the Strictly Come Dancing event in the Seagoe Hotel on March 2 and 3 from 7pm until late.

The unique thing about this event is that every contestant taking part is raising money for their own charity, this means that 21 different charities are set to benefit.

Tracie Jenkinson said they are hoping this year’s event will be more successful than ever, “Each dancer is raising for their own individual charity, which is quite unique. We offer everybody the opportunity to raise money for the charity of their choice.

“We have eleven couples taking part, all local. It has been very successful to date, we sold out the past two years and we are almost sold out for this year as well.

“Saturday night has gone totally and there’s just a few Friday night ones.

“The tickets are available from the Seagoe Hotel and from Portadown Cares Shop in High Street Mall.

“I think we will have another successful year, James Dunbar and Lauren McCann are both presenting again.

“We start off around a group dance and then each couple does a set ballroom dance, after that they do a freestyle dance which can be anything, it’s up to the couples to decide what they do for that one.

“The first year we raised £23k for 21 different charities and last year we raised £33k for 19 individual charities. We hope to surpass it this year.”