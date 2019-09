A man has passed away suddenly in Lurgan centre today.

It is understood the man, in his 50s, took ill while in Lurgan Credit Union in the town's Market St.

In a statement on Facebook, Lurgan Credit Union said: "Due to unforseen circumstances we will be closed for the rest of today.

"We will reopen on Wednesday 25th September @ 11.00am until 2.00pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."