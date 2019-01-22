Support group aims to help in recovery

A new support group is being set up in Lurgan for those affected by substance misuse issues or problem gambling.

Dunlewey Addiction Services ARCH programme will run the programme for eight weeks in the town.

The ARCH programme supports adults in their recovery by reducing isolation and stress levels, andb encouraging self-care and physical activity.

They meet together in small groups for support and activities including group walks, relaxation, healthy eating, and social events.

There is no charge for participants as ARCH is supported by Big Lottery Fund in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust Area.

Meetings take place ar The Jethro Centre, each Monday 10.00am – 12.30 starting on February 4 through to April 1.

Please contact Jackie or Fiona to reserve a place or find out more:

Jacqueline.roberts@dunlewey.org Tel: 07841 764719

Fiona.geary@dunlewey.org Tel: 07587 880385