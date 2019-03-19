Support urged for teens in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area after Cookstown tragedy

A bus load of teenagers, who were taken to Cookstown on St Patrick’s Day, should have support after the Greenvale tragedy

Three teenagers died in a crush at the popular night spot. They were named as 17-year-old Morgan Barnard, 17-year-old Lauren Bullock and 16-year-old Connor Currie.

Pacemaker Press 18/03/2019'Forensics at the scene as Three teenagers have died after reports of a crush at a St Patrick's Day party at a hotel in Cookstown, County Tyrone.'A 17-year-old girl and two boys aged 16 and 17 died after the incident outside the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night.'A number of other teenagers have also been treated in hospital.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson has called for those who attended the venue from the ABC council are to receive support.

She said she has made contact with the EA, council and the PCSP to seek support for young people who travelled to the Greenvale on St. Patrick’s Day.

She said: “I want to first of all send heart felt condolences to the families experiencing this devastating loss. Our thoughts are also with those young people who witnessed or were injured in this tragedy.

“It has been confirmed that at least one bus travelled from the ABC area to the Greenvale on Sunday.

“As such I have made contact with relevant agencies to secure support for those within our council area who witnessed this most traumatic and tragic incident.

“The EA have assured me that support will be made available through schools this morning where there is an assess.”