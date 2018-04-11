Suspended prison sentence

A 37-year-old man was given suspended prison sentences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for motoring offences.

Michal Marek Czaja, Drumbeg, Craigavon, admitted driving while disqualified on November 9, 2014.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance in Union Street, Lurgan, and taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

For each of the three offences he was sentenced to five months in prison, suspended for three years, and banned from driving for 12 months.

A barrister representing the defendant said that over the last three years he had sorted out his life and had shown that he can stay out of trouble.

He added that on this occasion this was his wife’s car but she no longer has a vehicle.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Czaja had an atrocious record but had demonstrated that he could stay out of trouble.

But she warned him if he broke the road traffic laws again he would be facing an immediate custodial sentence.