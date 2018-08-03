Suspended sentence for drug offence

A 25-year-old man was given a suspended sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Jamie Weir, Ballyoran Manor, Portadown, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on June 9 last year.

The court heard police carried out a planned search of a house at Garvaghy Park in Portadown and a cannabis joint was found. Weir confirmed the cannabis belonged to him.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had abstained from drugs in the interim and was in full time employment.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said given the defendant’s previous record this was a serious offence.

She added probation did not see the worth of a probation order and community service had been ruled out. She handed down a three month custodial sentence which she suspended for two years.