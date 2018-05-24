Swapped labels on dresses at Debenhams

A 57-year-old woman who was convicted of fraud after a contested hearing was given community service last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

She was Collette McCallion, Tarry Drive, Lurgan. The charge she faced was that on September 22 last year she dishonestly made a false representation that a choker necklace had been purchased in Debenhams whereas Debenhams did not sell that choker and that a label on a purple dress was the correct label for that dress whereas it was a label for a different dress with the intention of making a gain for herself.

The case ran as a contest and after she was convicted it was adjourned to obtain a pre-sentence report.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she was aware of the facts of the case and no details were opened at last week’s court.

A solicitor representing the defendant said she had no previous convictions and the report assessed her as a low risk of re-offending.

He added that she had significant difficulties and that she had now accepted the findings of the court.

Judge Kelly said that because McCallion had pleaded not guilty she had lost credit but she would take into account her lack of previous convictions.

She certified the matter could be dealt with by way of a community based disposal and imposed a community service order of 180 hours.

The judge warned the defendant that if she did not co-operate with probation and the matter was referred back to the court she would replace the order with a period of immediate custody.